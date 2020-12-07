Germany reports 12,332 new Covid-19 cases

News Desk 1Published: 7th December 2020 11:51 am IST
Berlin, Dec 7 : Germany on Monday reported 12,332 new coronavirus cases, which increased the nation’s overall infection tally to 1,183,655, according to the federal Robert Koch Institute (RKI).

The country’s death toll has also increased by 147 to 18,919, Xinhua news agency quoted the RKI’s Covid-19 dashboard as saying in its latest update.

Since the beginning of November, Germany has been under a partial lockdown, which includes strict restrictions on contacts in private and public life and the closure of restaurants, bars and leisure facilities.

Last week, Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that the federal and state governments have agreed to extend the country’s current Covid-19 restrictions till January 10, 2021.

