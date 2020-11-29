Germany reports 14,611 new Covid-19 cases

Berlin, Nov 29 : Germany reported 14,611 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the national total to 1,042,700, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Sunday.

The country’s death toll increased by 158 to 16,123, Xinhua news agency reported citing RKI figures as saying.

A total of 3,888 cases are in intensive care units, the RKI said in its latest situation report, adding that the increase in ICU cases has slowed down slightly since earlier this month.

To cope with rising Covid-19 infection rates, German federal and state governments decided last week to extend a partial lockdown until December 20.

