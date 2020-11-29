Germany reports 14,611 new Covid-19 cases

News Desk 1Published: 29th November 2020 4:17 pm IST
Germany reports 14,611 new Covid-19 cases

Berlin, Nov 29 : Germany reported 14,611 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the national total to 1,042,700, the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Sunday.

The country’s death toll increased by 158 to 16,123, Xinhua news agency reported citing RKI figures as saying.

A total of 3,888 cases are in intensive care units, the RKI said in its latest situation report, adding that the increase in ICU cases has slowed down slightly since earlier this month.

To cope with rising Covid-19 infection rates, German federal and state governments decided last week to extend a partial lockdown until December 20.

Source: IANS

Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from IANS service.

READ:  Sonakshi leaves behind a piece of her heart as she leaves Maldives
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

News Desk 1Published: 29th November 2020 4:17 pm IST
Back to top button