Berlin: Germany has reported 17,270 new cases of COVID-19 over the past 24 hours, bringing the nation’s total to 1,084,743, the federal Robert Koch Institute (RKI) said on Wednesday.

The country’s death toll has increased by 487 to 17,123, the RKI’s COVID-19 dashboard showed.

To cope with rising COVID-19 infection rates, the country’s federal and state governments last week decided to extend a partial lockdown until Dec. 20.

Source: ANI