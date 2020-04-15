Germany slams Trump’s WHO payment freeze

Berlin: Berlin slammed the US’ decision to freeze payments to the World Health Organisation (WHO) on Wednesday, as German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas warned against “blaming others” for the coronavirus crisis.

“Blaming others won’t help… one of the best investments is to strengthen the UN, above all the under-financed WHO… in the development and distribution of tests and vaccines,” Maas wrote on Twitter, a day after US President Donald Trump accused the WHO of “severely mismanaging” the spread of coronavirus.

Source: AFP

