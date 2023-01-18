Germany summons Iran envoy again over Alireza Akbari’s execution

The German Foreign Ministry summoned the Iranian ambassador to Germany over the execution of the former Iranian Defense Ministry official, Alireza Akbari, who holds British citizenship, after he was accused of spying.

For the second time in a week, German Foreign Minister Analina Baerbock on Monday, January 16, 2023, summoned the Iranian ambassador to Berlin, following Tehran’s implementation of a number of executions, according to a German Foreign Ministry spokesman Christopher Burger.

On Saturday, January 14, Iran announced the execution of 61-year-old Alireza Akbari, who held a high position in the Ministry of Defense during the era of reformist President Mohammad Khatami, a British Iranian, who was convicted of spying for British intelligence services.

German Foreign Minister Analina Baerbock condemned the execution, calling it “another inhumane act by the Iranian leadership” in a tweet.

Akbari’s execution came at a time when Iran has been witnessing protests since the death of the young woman, Mahsa Amini, on September 16, after she was arrested by the morality police in Tehran for not adhering to the country’s strict dress code.

The Iranian judiciary has so far announced the issuance of 18 death sentences in connection with the protests, four of which were carried out against those convicted of attacks on the security forces.