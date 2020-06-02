Ghani, Pompeo discuss peace efforts

Kabul: Afghan President Ashraf Ghani spoke with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo via video conference and discussed the Afghan peace process, a government official said.

According to the presidential spokesman Sediq Sediqqi, in the video conference on Monday Ghani and Pompeo also discussed the next steps towards peace, including the release of prisoners, the analysis and location of negotiations, and other peace-related measures, reports TOLO News.

Both sides emphasized the need for joint cooperation on reporting during the peace negotiations, Sediqqi said.

Pompeo and Ghani agreed to work on the details of the peace process in the coming days, with the Afghan government in particular emphasizing the undeclared ceasefire mechanism that sets out the rules of the game, he added.

Source: IANS

