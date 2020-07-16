Ghaziabad builder missing case: Rs 50k reward to informer

By Qayam Published: 16th July 2020 9:55 am IST

Ghaziabad: Police have announced a reward of Rs 50,000 for tracing a 36-year-old builder who went missing while returning home here from his office last month.

Vikram Tyagi, a resident of KPD Grand Savanna society in Raj Nagar Extension, left his office in Patel Nagar at 7.30 pm on June 26 and is missing since then, police said.

His car was found abandoned behind a roadside eatery in Titavi village of Muzaffarnagar.

Police have issued a public notice seeking help in tracing the builder and announced a reward of Rs 50,000 on information about him, Sihani Gate SHO Dilip Kumar Bisht said.

Source: PTI
Categories
India
Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the latest news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. You can also download our app for Android and iOS.

Back to top button
loading...
Settings
Subscribe to Notifications
Appearance
Light
Dark
LANGUAGE
English Hindi Urdu
OTHER LINKS
Islamic Prayer & Calendar Weather Currency Complains / Queries Contact Advertise With Us Privacy Policy
Close