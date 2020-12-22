Ghazipur border closed from both sides as farmers block roads

New Delhi, Dec 22 : As their protest against the newly passed farm laws entered 27th day on Tuesday, farmers blocked the Ghazipur border (Uttar Pradesh) with tractors.

The traffic from Delhi towards Ghazipur and Ghaziabad on Delhi-Meerut Expressway was affected as both side’s carriageways were closed.

“Ghazipur Border both carriageway are closed for traffic movement due to farmer protests,” the Delhi Traffic police alerted the motorists through Twitter.

“Ghazipur border has also been closed for traffic from Delhi to Ghaziabad. It was already closed for traffic from Ghaziabad to Delhi. Traffic has been diverted from Nizammudin Khattha, Akshardham & Gazipur chowk for onward journey via Anand Vihar, Apsara, Bhopra & DND borders,” Additional CP Traffic, Outer Range, Delhi, tweeted.

Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Saboli and Mangesh borders are also closed. The motorists were advised to take alternate routes via Lampur, Safiabad, Palla and Singhu school toll tax borders.

Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba and GTK road.

The traffic police also asked commuters to avoid Outer Ring Road, GTK road and NH 44.

