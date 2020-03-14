GHIAL signs tripartite MoU with Govt of Telangana

A+ A-

Hyderabad: In line with the Ministry of Civil Aviation’s objective to achieve Sustainable Aviation as outlined in National Civil Aviation Policy 2016 and also to contribute towards the United Nations’ Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 2030, GMR Hyderabad International Airport, on Saturday, signed a tri-partite MoU (Memorandum of Understanding) with Government of Telangana and Airbus for a POC (Proof of Concept) to explore IOT (Internet of Things) sensors based monitoring of environment at the airport.

Under this MoU GHIAL will allow the Airbus BizLab to deploy and test its AvIPSUM solution, which is a platform that combines IOT, AI (Artificial Intelligence) and data analytics. This will be utilized to measure air, weather, noise and all elements contributing to carbon footprint thus building emission inventory database.

This will provide source apportionment to analyze and create interventions and recommendations of high impact areas. The solution will also enable faster decision making on new initiatives and action and help monitor the progress of environmental clearances for these new initiatives.

During the MOU signing ceremony Mr. SGK Kishore, CEO, GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd., Mr. Jayesh Ranjan, (IAS), Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce (I&C) and Information Technology (IT) Departments of the Telangana government and Mr. Anand Stanley, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia were present amidst the gathering of other dignitaries.

