GHMC: 25 BJP corporators facing disqualification threat

Hyderabad: In the recently held Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 48 seats whereas, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) and Indian National Congress (INC) won 56, 44 and 2 seats respectively.

Although, BJP improved its performance in GHMC polls, 25 of its total corporator are facing disqualification threats.

According to a report in Times of India, candidates who had lost elections have filed election petition in city civil court.

Meanwhile, BJP legal cell’s advocate K Anthony Reddy said that the safroon party candidates also filed complaint against three ruling party’s corporators.

TRS legal cell made it clear that defeated candidates of the party filed complaints on their own.