GHMC allots 200 staff for sanitization, fogging amid COVID surge

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) allotted 202 of its workers to the entomology wing to take up the fogging and sanitization in the city as there is a surge in COVID-19 cases being reported from the past few weeks.

According to The Times of India, the entomology wing has about 2,400 employees currently working on the process of containing the spread of COVID-19.

Apart from regular sanitization work, GHMC has also been trying to control the spread of the virus, by fogging the areas with the most positive cases, GHMC chief entomologist Dr Rambabu said.

So far, 110.5 tonnes of sodium hypochlorite, the chemical used for sanitization, has been issued to GHMC.

The staff is being deployed at hospitals, offices, court buildings, assembly building, police stations, markets and the like, where the risk of contracting the virus is high.

GHMC region accounted for 361 cases in the past 24 hours, the maximum positives recorded in the state on Tuesday.