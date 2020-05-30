GHMC appeales citizens to follow guidelines to prevent COVID-19

Hyderabad: The Commissioner of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) said in a statement, the lockdown has been relaxed since the 16th May 2020. It is being observed that there is a lot of mobility and movement of people from all walks of life and of all age groups. The lockdown guidelines are to be strictly followed to protect themselves and their family from Covid-19 said the Commissioner, GHMC.

The Commissioner, GHMC requested the citizens to strictly follow the below guidelines.

Vulnarable Age Groups: Less than 10 years children and above 60 years old people are to avoid going outdoors. They are to stay indoors.

Use of Face Masks: Please do not go out of the house without wearing masks. Face masks are the first line of defense against Covid-19

Physical Distancing:- Maintaining a distance of more than 6ft between people is essential. The citizens who go out for purchasing groceries and other essentials are to maintain safe physical distance.

Workspace: The workspaces are to be provided with hand washing facility and sanitizer. Ensure adequate physical distancing between employees.

Travel: The citizens are requested to avoid unnecessary travel. In case it is unavoidable, they shall ensure all safety measures-use face masks, frequent hand wash, use of sanitizer, safe physical distance etc.,

Seek Medical Care: In case of any Flu / Influenza like symptoms such as Cough, Sore throat, running nose, fever, difficulty in breathing, body pains and headache, please report to the nearest Government health facility and seek the required health services without any delay.

Morbidities: People with morbidities like Hypertension, Diabetes, Cardiac illness, Chronic Kidney disease, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and any other chronic illness are requested to stay indoors and avoid any kind of travel.

