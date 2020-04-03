GHMC asks people to distribute food through official network

Hyderabad: The GHMC said on Friday that no one would be allowed to give food or rice or any other eatable to the needy directly. The people who wish to donate to the needy must hand over their goodies to GHMC officials who would hand over to the persons who need them the most.

Bonthu Rammohan, GHMC Mayor, said, “It is observed that the people are not maintaining social distances. Because of which the chances of the coronavirus spreading to the healthy persons have become greater.

“GHMC has opened a centralized special wing headed by Additional Commissioner Ms Priyanka to collect food and other items from the donors directly. She will be responsible for the distribution of the food and other collected items,” he added.

About ten vans have been dedicated for the purpose.

The mayor has appealed to the donors to contact 9493120244 and 7093906449 or twitter @PDUCD_GHMC, so that mobile vans could collect the items and distribute them to the needy in an organized manner.

Similarly those who wish to donate masks or any other items to the migrant workers, orphans and other weaker sections of the society can also contact the above mobile numbers.

“If any NGO or individual is found distributing meal, dry rice or any other item directly to the public the matter will be viewed seriously and action initiated against those contravening the law,” he added.

SIASAT NEWS

