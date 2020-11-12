GHMC bans sale and use of imported firecrackers this Diwali

Hyderabad: In line with the Government of India’s ban on imported firecrackers this year, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) on Thursday issued a notice stating ban on the sale and use of foreign firecrackers for Diwali.

The central government’s decision was taken due to the increasing air pollution crisis, apart from that of COVID-19. A temporary ban on the sale and use of imported firecrackers was imposed across 23 states in the country.

While the city is all geared up to celebrate the festival of lights, GHMC has stated in its notice that illegal imports, sale and distribution of foreign origin fireworks is a punishable offence.

The municipal corporation has formed special teams to identify shops and individuals selling imported firecrackers to impose severe penalties and punishments.

The GHMC in its circular asked the citizens to reach out to the municipal body and nearest police station if they find anyone selling imported firecrackers. Necessary action will be taken against the offenders.