GHMC to build more shelters for the homeless in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: As part of making beggar free city, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan Rao held a meeting on Tuesday with the NGOs, Traffic Police, MEPMA, Labour Department, Revenue, and Social Welfare and UCD officials on shifting and rehabilitation of beggars.

Mayor instructed officials to make a plan of action on the establishment of rehabilitation centers with providing all basic amenities like sufficient toilets, beds, and blankets, walk areas, recreation facilities, health camps, counseling centers, etc.

He further said to find a suitable place of 2 to 3 acres of land at peripheral areas for establishing shelters categorizing 1 old age people men and women, 2 mentally challenged persons men and women, 3 children including boys and girls and 4 transgender.

If this is provided with all basic amenities and infrastructure at these category wise shelters it will be easy to look after their well being in providing food, shelter, health checkup, training to youth on skill development and with installation of CC cameras it is easy to provide security to them, Mayor told in the meeting.

Mayor further appealed to the NGOs to give suggestions in this regard so that GHMC officials incorporated in the plan of action report to be submitted.

Addl.Commissioner. Shankeraiah, I.G. Saidaiah project Director Ms. Sowjanya and representatives of NGOs, senior officials from UCD participated in the meeting.

