GHMC changes strategy to contain spread of coronavirus

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) changed its strategy to contain the spread of coronavirus that has claimed the lives of lakhs of people across the globe.

Contact tracing

If anyone tests positive for coronavirus, the officials are tracking all people who had come in contact with the person in the past. They are also retesting people after a lapse of a week’s time.

An official of GHMC cited an example explaining how results of COVID-19 test of coronavirus patients can be asymptomatic initially. After a senior citizen, resident of Allwyn Colony, Kukatpally succumbed to coronavirus, his driver was initially asymptomatic, however, after a week’s time he was tested positive.

Containment zone

In Moosapet Circle, when a 24-year-old doctor tested positive, officials contained the floor of the apartment.

An official of Entomology Wing of GHMC said that whenever any person tests positive for coronavirus, Sodium Hypochlorite Solution will be sprayed not only in the vicinity of his residence but also at the place where the person had visited.

