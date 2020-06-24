GHMC Commissioner: Corona patients can stay at home

By Mohammed Hussain Updated: June 24, 2020, 7:25 pm IST
GHMC Commissioner: Corona patients can stay at home
GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar

Hyderabad: “As per government guidelines, the COVID-19 positive cases are being allowed to be in home isolation,” said the GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar today.

The Commissioner further said that the GHMC Police and health department are coordinating the implementation of these guidelines. About 2,192 positive cases are in home isolation.

Previously barricading which was made visible to the pubic was done at containment areas and at apartments.

At present, containment is limited to the particular isolation home only. The health condition of those in home isolations is being monitored via the Control Room’s telephone.

In case of emergency, the isolated people can be easily shifted to hospital for treatment. Although previously it was difficult due to the barricading in the area that caused delays in shifting the person to the hospital. 

Therefore on June 23, about 17 home-isolated folks were shifted to the hospital in time for treatment on an emergency basis. “An emergency number is given to those in isolation if an emergency arises,” said the Commissioner. 

