GHMC completes road repair works worth 450 Cr during lockdown

Hyderabad: Utilising the COVID-19 lockdown period, the maintenance wing of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has completed road repair works worth Rs. 450 Crore.

According to GHMC Commissioner Lokesh Kumar, the works were executed from March 22 and ended on May 31. As instructed by the Minister for MA & UD KT Rama Rao, the Chief Minister K. Chandrashekar Rao directed them to take up road works by duly utilising the thin traffic conditions during the lockdown period and finish up as much as possible the road length to facilitate the public with safe roads.

Accordingly, as per the directions of the Minister for MA&UD KT Rama Rao, the GHMC has undertaken various works under the CRMP and completed them at earliest. During normal conditions, the working hours for the laying of BT roads is from 11 PM to 5 AM at night. The turnover would have been about 1.5 km of a four-lane road. But during the lockdown, the working hours increased to 14 hours. By deploying multiple sets of machinery, the CRMP agencies could lay about 250 km (about 1000 lane km) of BT roads and few VDCC roads by taking advantage of no traffic conditions. The value of work done by CRMP agencies in GHMC limits is Rs. 320.00 Cr till date and is likely to complete works worth about Rs. 400 Cr till the end of this July.

Apart from this, other contractors of GHMC also took advantage of lockdown conditions and completed works worth about Rs. 50 Cr in various circles. Thus, the GHMC Engineering Maintenance Wing utilized the lockdown conditions to give hassle-free roads to the citizens of GHMC of a total value of Rs. 450 Cr. As per the CRMP, Strengthening and Re-carpeting of 50 per cent of the roads (i.e., out of 709 Km of roads, 331 Km have to be completed by the CRMP agencies in the first year).