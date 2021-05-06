GHMC conducts door-to-door survey; finds over 1,400 with COVID symptoms

Hyderabad: In a bid to tackle the spread of the second wave of COVID-19 infections in the city, officials of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) this week took up a door-to-door survey to ascertain the number of people with symptoms of the viral disease.

As a part of the survey, the officials visited at least 40,000 households and found 1,487 people suffering from fever and COVID-19 related symptoms.

The survey was ordered by the state government which was carried out by 707 teams in total among 30 circles within the corporation limits and completed in two days.

Each team consisted of Accredited Social Health Activists (ASHA), Auxiliary Nurse Midwives (ANMs) and staff from the Entomology wing. The teams used thermal scanners and gave away COVID 19 health kits to over 1,400 people who were known to have fever.

The authorities also conducted COVID tests on 19,090 out-patients who visited the Basti Dawakhanas, Urban Health Centres and others.

Besides, GHMC also handed over medicine kits to everyone with related symptoms on the spot.

#COVID మహమ్మారి-ప్రస్తుత పరిస్తుతులలో, ‘పరీక్షలు కాదు, ప్రాణాలు ముఖ్యం' అనే సంకల్పం తో, #Telangana వ్యాప్తం గా ఉన్న ప్రతీ ఆరోగ్య కేంద్రం, ఉప కేంద్రాలలో, ASHA ల ద్వారా ఇంటింటికీ-వ్యాధి లక్షణాలు కనిపిస్తే చికిత్స కై, ఈ మందుల 'కిట్' అందించడం జరుగుతుంది @TelanganaCMO @IPRTelangana pic.twitter.com/V1YAbpHT7d — Dr G Srinivasa Rao (@drgsrao) May 6, 2021 The details of the tablets in the medical kits that are being given after the survey (Source: Twitter/G Srinivas Rao)

The corporation also carried out anti-larva operations in the areas where more fever cases were reported.

On Thursday, chief secretary Somesh Kumar visited the Boggulakunta urban primary health center and inspected the outpatient services. He also checked the details of the fever survey conducted.

Chief secretary Somesh Kumar at Boggulakunta UPHC. (Photo Special arrangement)

GHMC said in a statement that their COVID-19 helpline has received 250 calls overall, within 48 hours of being operational.