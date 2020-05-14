GHMC to construct link roads connecting National Highways

Higher authorities on Thursday inspecting and discussing about the link roads to be constructed on NH.

Hyderabad: In order to reduce traffic problem on the city main roads the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has under taken the construction of link roads and slips roads connecting to national highways for the vehicles coming into the city can take link roads or slip roads thus the traffic burden eases on the main roads said Labour, Employment and Training Minister Malla Reddy on Thursday.

Minister and Mayor along with Firjadiguda Jekka Venkat Reddy, Mayor of Bouppal, Samala Buchi Reddy inspected missing link roads and radial roads.

During the inspection officials discussed about the link roads from Nalla Cheruvu Uppal to Boduppal, Firdhasiguda to Uppal Baghayath link road along with Musi River higher officials asked the project authorities to discuss with the farmers for land acquisition.

Discussing about the link road connecting Nagole – Bandalguda- firjadiguda length 4 Kms the officials informed that the rod would be laid with a cost of 20 Crores. Bathukamma ghat to Boduppal length 1.2 Kms would be developed with a cost of 3.5 Crores.

Chengicherla – Cherlapally road widening 4 lanes, acquisition of 500mts length, and the higher officials directed the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited Chief Engineer and officials to start the work immediately.

Additional CCP Srinivas Rao and other local public representatives participated during the visit.

