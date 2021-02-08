GHMC council poll: 44 ex-officio members eligible to vote

Hyderabad: Only 44 out of 52 ex-officio members are eligible to vote in the ensuing Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) council elections, where mayor and deputy mayor will be elected, scheduled to be held on February 11. These 44 belong to TRS, MIM, and BJP.

Six of them had already exercise their right to vote in other municipalities, including Malkajigiri MP from Congress, Revanth Reddy who exercise his vote in Boduppal municipal corporation, official records said.

The invitation was not extended to members disqualified from voting for the election of mayor and deputy mayor but all 52 members (TRS 38, MIM 10, BJP 3 and Congress 1) will be allowed to attend the remaining GHMC council meetings.

The ex-officio officers who serve as members have all the rights and duties of the board or committee on which they serve. This includes the right to discuss, debate, make decisions and vote.

GHMC has 150 divisions; TRS has won 56 – followed by BJP 48, AIMIM 44 and Congress 2. The mayor will be elected after the corporators are administered their oath at 11 a.m. and the special meeting for the election of mayor and deputy mayor would be held at 12.30 p.m. on February 11.