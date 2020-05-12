GHMC cracks whip on citizens for not wearing masks

Hyderabad: Action is being taken against those who are not wearing masks in various districts of the state. Cases have been registered against 94 people, under Uppal police station limits alone, during the past week for not using mask. Similarly cases were registered against 61 people under Kushaiguda police station limits.

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) officials are imposing a fine of Rs 1000 on those who do not wear masks.

It must be recalled that use of masks has been made obligatory for people coming out of their houses to prevent spread of coronavirus. Cases are being registered against the violators and fines are imposed on them.

