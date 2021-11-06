GHMC demolish buildings in Gachibowli for road widening project

Hyderabad: The expansion of road work from Gachibowli to Tellapur is on, following which buildings and establishments on either side of the road were demolished by the Greater Hyderabad municipal corporation (GHMC) and revenue officials today. The demolition took place at Gopanpally in Gachibowli.

The locals and owners staged a protest and demanded the officials to stop the demolition. Locals allege that they did not receive any notice from the government or any authority to vacate.

The area corporator spoke to the officials of GHMC and the revenue department. According to the officials, the notice for vacating the place was sent in 2017. The police have elaborated the security arrangement in the area to maintain the law and order.