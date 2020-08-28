GHMC demolishes 200 dilapidated structures

Hyderabad: Over 200 structurally weak and dilapidated buildings have been demolished by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) in its annual demolition exercise this year. Around six hundred of such structures were identified by the civic body, of which those were demolished.

The town planning wing of GHMC has so far identified 586 buildings this monsoon, which includes old houses, heritage buildings, and also Waqf properties. “The ongoing rains made these buildings even more vulnerable,” said Lokesh Kumar, Commissioner of GHMC. Most of these identified 586 buildings fall under the Charminar and Khairtabad zones.

Of the total, 89 partially-damaged buildings were repaired by the respective owners. The civic body issued notices to the owners of the remaining irreparable structures to take up the demolition works. GHMC also displayed public caution notices at these buildings.

During the past four years, the GHMC had identified and initiated action on several dilapidated structures. The number of such buildings has also gone up considerably this year, the statistics from the GHMC showed. 485 buildings in 2016, 294 in 2017, 402 in 2018 and 453 of them in 2019 were demolished by the town planning wing.

Graphic:

2016 485 2017 294 2018 402 2019 453