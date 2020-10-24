GHMC demolishes houses built on nalas in flood-hit Jubail Colony

Hyderabad: Al Jubail colony in Falaknuma was completely inundated following last week’s rain. The deluge claims several lives besides huge property loss. 10 days after the devastation, GHMC began demolishing houses constructed on nalas. Today, GHMC officials in the presence of police, began demolishing houses built on nalas.

Al Jubail Colony in Falaknuma is one of the most devastated parts of the city due to floods. About a week ago, an NDRF team had to take up a rescue operation in the area. Over 100 people were trapped in their homes and had to move to on top floors of buildings. Seven houses were completely flattened while another 230 houses suffered partial damage in the colony. A total of 1200 people had been evacuated and moved to their relative houses by the police department, NGOs and good samaritans.

Source: Siasat news