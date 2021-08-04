GHMC demolishes illegal layout in Bandlaguda

Hyderabad: After getting reprimanded from the court for not cracking down on illegal projects, the officials of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC)in Rajendranagar on Tuesday cracked down on a project at the Mughal Engineering College, Bandlaguda using the full force of staff and police.

This is the fifth action by the authorities in Rajendranagar against encroachments and illegal projects over the past month, as complaints began pouring in about the rampant increase in encroachments and illegal schemes in the district pointing fingers at the city planning officials playing the role of mute spectators.

Town planners, such as department officer Rakesh and other members reinforced with police, descended the spot in the early hours of Tuesday and defaced the entire 8-acre project near the Mughal College of Engineers, Bandlaguda.

“In compliance with the court order, we have demolished an illegal layout in Sy.Nos. 103/3/p, 170, 172 and 173 near Moghal Engineer College, Bandlaguda under Rajendranagar. The occupier of the land laid bitumen roads in the venture without obtaining permission from the GHMC and developed plots over an area of 8 acres. Following a court order, we have yesterday demolished the said illegal layout using JCB machines in the presence of police personnel,” said deputy commissioner of Rajendranagar circle, Jagan to the media.