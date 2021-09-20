GHMC demolition drive against illegal structures in twin cities

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) demolition drive in twin cities against the illegal structures has created panic among those builders who have constructed buildings without obtaining building permits or those who have carried out construction work in violation of their building permits.

In the wake of the GHMC demolition drive in the City Centre, the builders in the old city have started making efforts to save their construction by trying to please the GHMC’s Town Planning officials.

After the Town Planning demolition drive, even the common citizens have become cautious and started enquiring about the building permits before purchasing flats or homes.

In the wake of instructions from higher authorities in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad and the High Court order, the Town Planning is running a demolition drive against those who have constructed buildings without obtaining building permits.

The Town Planning officials claim that there is no need for them to serve any notice to demolish illegal buildings.

Some builders are alleging that the Town Planning is not taking any action against those builders who are having political patronage.

The municipal authorities on their part say that they are taking action as per the instructions received by them.

The municipal officials further say that they are making full enquiries about those projects regarding which they are getting complaints of their having violated the municipal laws.

The municipality is also obtaining details of the new construction projects to check whether or not their construction work is being done according to the approved building plan.

Regarding Municipal authorities’ demolition drive, some people allege that they are demolishing the structures of only those builders who have not paid the bribe money.