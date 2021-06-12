GHMC Deputy Mayor appeals to people to make Hyderabad coronavirus free

Hyderabad: While inaugurating the COVID-19 vaccination center at Haryana Bhavan in Secunderabad, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor M. Srilatha has appealed to the residents of the city to make Hyderabad coronavirus free city.

Speaking on the occasion, she said that Hyderabad was badly affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic though now there is some respite from it. She appealed to the public to get vaccinated.

Telangana Cell Trade Union President Srinivas, Haryana Bhavan Vice-President Purshottam Agarwal, vaccination camp in-charge Satish Agarwal and Sanjay Gupta, camp hall in-charge Vipin Singania and others rendered their services in the vaccination drive.

Meanwhile, Telangana recorded 1707 cases of coronavirus disease on Friday taking the overall tally to 6,00,318. The death toll rose to 3,456 with 16 more deaths recorded.

In the GHMC limits 158 cases were recorded in the last 24 hours whereas 147 and 124 cases were reported in Nalgonda and Khammam respectively.