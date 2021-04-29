GHMC deputy mayor tested positive even after taking 2 doses of vaccine

By Mohammed Hussain Ahmed|   Updated: 29th April 2021 11:58 am IST
Deputy Mayor
File Photo

Hyderabad: The Dy Mayor of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) M Srilatha Shoban Reddy tested COVID-19 positive after suffering from mild symptoms.

Following advise from the doctors, Reddy gone into home quarantine and taking medicines.

Declaring her COVID-19 positive status, Reddy tweeted: “Those who have met me for the last few days, kindly follow the Covid protocol, get tested & take care.”

Incidentally, the Dy Mayor got infected with COVID-19 virus even after her taking two doses of the vaccine. Reddy took her second dose of the vaccine on April 20 at the Primary Health Center, Lalaguda.

