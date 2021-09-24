GHMC drive to end illegal occupation of footpaths, nallas

Hyderabad: The GHMC is currently undertaking measures to end legal encroachments of footpaths at Bahadurpura Junction and the road going from Bahadurpura to Kishan Bagh.

The water accumulation two days ago at Bahadurpura junction due to lack of rain water outlet has put the public representatives and GHMC officials in quandary.

The GHMC officials are currently undertaking measures to end the illegal occupation of footpaths and Nalas to ensure rain water flow.

The GHMC officials have clearly given notice to the traders on road from Bahadurpura to Kishanbagh to conduct their business within their properties and any structures found beyond their shutters will be demolished.

The local MLA and corporators are reviewing the water accumulation situation and how to drain out the rain water. They are in a state of shock that the rain water drain outlets were reclaimed to construct illegal structures on them.

The officials have said that such illegal structures will be demolished soon as Nalaas are the only outlets to drain out the rainwater.

The state government has already instructed the GHMC officials to expand and deepen the Nallas.

The reasons for water obstructions at Bahadurpura are cause of concern to the municipal officials.

The Nallas passing through Bahadurpura junction as well as areas opposite Nehru Zoological Park were illegally encroached and structures were constructed on them which is impeding the rain water flow.

The municipal officials have reported the situation to the higher authorities and apprised the public representatives about the situation.