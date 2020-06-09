GHMC Dy Mayor asks police to file FIR against local news outlets

Hyderabad: Today, a clip claiming that the GHMC Deputy Mayor Baba Fasiuddin and two corporators have been tested positive for coronavirus is being widely circulated on social media. However, that clip turned out to be fake.

A screengrab of a Facebook post is being shared widely on WhatsApp. The post reads, “A Deputy Mayor, two corporators (ward members) from an adjoining to GHMC has been tested COVID positive. The trio is admitted to different corporate hospitals in Hyderabad.”

Baba Fasiuddin has not contracted the COVID-19 infection and the post was created by the TNC local news outlet’s social media handle. He had lodged a complaint petition against the management of TNC news and Deccan Today, which also committed the same error. The Deputy Mayor asked the Assistant Commissioner of Police — Cyber Crime Station to book an FIR against both news outlets for disseminating the false news about him.

