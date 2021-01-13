GHMC earned 97 cr revenue during last 5 years

Hyderabad: With a new advertisement policy, the GHMC has started taking action against illegal hoardings and the advertisements. More than 600 illegal hoardings whose licenses were expired were removed during the past six months. This action was taken after identifying more than 300 illegal hoardings.

Since GHMC lacks equipment and manpower for the demolition of hoarding structures, the task has been outsourced to a private agency. In spite of this, the erection of illegal hoardings is going on without let-up which is depriving the GHMC its due source of income.

According to the GHMC Officials, only 2600 hoardings are legal and rest of them has been installed illegally.

In reply to an RTI query, the GHMC said that it has earned revenue of 97.42 cr during April 2016 till December 2020. The RTI was filed by a member of yourti.in Karim Ansari.

In the reply to the RTI query, the GHMC said, “It earned 80.18 cr and it got the maximum revenue during the year 2017-18 at 26.26 cr. Next, it earned 20.68 in 2018-19, 18.44 cr in 2019-20 and 14.80 cr in 2016-17. “During the past five years, the GHMC earned 17.34 cr through Neon and glow signs. It earned maximum revenue of 4.33 cr in 2019-20, 4.26 cr in 2016-17, 4.19 cr. in 2018-19 and 4.01 in 2017-18. In 2020-21 the GHMC earned 0.l43 cr through neon and glue signboard advertisements,” the RTI reply said.