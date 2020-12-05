GHMC election results: TRS lost 13 seats to BJP by narrow margin

Hyderabad: The ruling TRS in Telangana on Friday emerged as the single largest party in the 150-ward Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) election, winning 55 wards. However, it failed to get a clear majority.

According to official data, the party has lost 13 seats to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) by a narrow margin of fewer than one thousand votes. In BN Reddy Nagar, the party lost with a margin of only 32 votes.

Following is the list of divisions where TRS lost the election with few than one thousand votes:

Division TRS votes BJP votes Margin BN Reddy Nagar 11406 11438 32 Malkajgiri 8188 8366 178 Adikmet 7603 7830 277 Hasthinapuram 7757 8036 279 Vinayaka Nagar 9685 9972 287 Ramgopalpet 8143 8453 310 Ramnagar 9291 9819 528 Moosapet 9530 10068 538 Ramanthapur 9378 10033 655 Vanasthalipuram 8512 9214 702 Jubilee Hills 9627 10406 779 Mangalhat 10947 11756 809 Saidabad 9710 10621 911

While the election was held for 150 wards, the results of 149 were announced as counting of votes had to be stopped in a ward as per a High Court order.

BJP bagged 48 wards and the AIMIM of Asaduddin Owaisi secured 44.

Congress could win only two wards.

Counting had to be stopped in Neredmet ward as marks other than the standard Swastik symbol (crossed arrow mark) were in majority.

The Telangana High Court on Friday suspended a circular issued by the State Election Commission (SEC), which allows counting of votes with “distinguish marks” other than the standard Swastik symbol (crossed arrow mark) for the GHMC polls held on December 1.

Hearing a House Motion, Justice Abhishek Reddy, while suspending the SEC’s circular, said the ballots which have “distinguish marks” should be kept separately and if they are detrimental to the poll results, the outcome should not be announced.

Though the ruling TRS emerged as the single largest party, the mayoral election depends on the votes that include co-option members such as MLAs, MLCs and MPs belonging to the GHMC area, besides 150 elected members.

Source: With inputs from PTI