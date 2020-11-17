GHMC Elections 2020: Candidates must not spend over 5 lakh, says SEC

Hyderabad: In a bid to ensure transparency in the upcoming Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi asked the officials to ensure that the candidates do not spend more than five lakh rupees. The commissioner on Tuesday announced that the elections will be held on December 1.

The Commissioner had a meeting with the Election Expenditure Observers at the office of the SEC. He said that the election expenditure should be as per GHMC Act, 1955, rule 617 B. The election expenditure is of two types—one is related to expenditure on permitted public meetings, posters, party rallies, banners and the second is the expenditure which is against the rules like distribution of money, liquor and other gifts.

SEC asked the officials to watch over the advertisements and paid news in the daily newspapers. The officials are also asked to keep an eye on candidates also spend a lot in distributing the money to woman self-help groups.

As reported by The Hans India, “There will be expenditure observers along with the video surveillance teams in every circle. There will be flying squads, static surveillance teams, and expenditure sensitive units in all the circles. Similarly, there will be accounting teams in all the circles. There will also be audit officers and cooperative deputy registrars. The candidates should submit the details of expenditure at regular intervals,” SEC added in the meeting.

As per the newspaper tariff rates, the Media Coordination Monitoring Committee (MCMC) would regulate the expenditure to be spent on posters and banners.

Further, the commissioner asked the officials to get the social media account details of the candidates contesting in the elections.

The last date for nominations is November 20 and the results will be declared on December 4.