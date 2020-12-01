GHMC Elections 2020: Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna & other celebs cast their votes

Hyderabad: Top Telugu actors Chiranjeevi, Nagarjuna Akkineni and his actor-wife Amala Akkineni are among the celebrities who cast their vote in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) here today. Voting for GHMC elections 2020 started at 7 am on Tuesday in Hyderabad.

All of them were spotted at various polling booths to excerise their votes as reponsible citizens.

One of the first Tollywood celebs to arrive at the Jubilee Hills polling booth was Megastar Chiranjeevi who was accompanied by his wife Surekha Konidela. The Megastar, who was dressed in a navy blue shirt and grey pants with joggers, showed off his inked finger after casting his vote for GHMC elections 2020.

Later, another Tollywood couple Nagarjuna Akkineni and wife Amala Akkineni arrived at the polling booth in Jubilee Hills to cast their votes for change for GHMC elections 2020. Dressed in a black tee and jeans with his mask on, the actor showed off his inked finger urging his fans to vote.

Tollywood director Teja was also spotted with his wife Srivalli at the Jubilee Hills polling booth.

The TV show host and Tollywood actress Lakshmi Manchu too came to vote at the Film Nagar Cultural Center during the GHMC Elections dressed in a bright red tee and denims.

Our Right to Vote is one of the most powerful tool our constitution has given us. Exercise your democratic right and GO VOTE today. Only you can change the future, your voice matters, your vote matters. 🙏🏼#LakshmiManchu #LakshmiUnfiltered #GHMCElections #RightToVote #VoteNow pic.twitter.com/mNB87zlFfr — Lakshmi Manchu (@LakshmiManchu) December 1, 2020

Recently, Vijay Deverakonda took Twitter and shared a video of himself urging people of Hyderabad to vote for GHMC elections 2020. In the video, he said, ”Hello everyone! GHMC elections are scheduled for December 1 in Hyderabad. Everyone in the city please cast your vote. All precautions were taken near the polling booths. Please wear your mask and follow social distance. Vote for the peace and prosperity of our state of Telangana. Thank you.”

Many other Tollywood celebs are expected to arrive at Jubilee Hills to cast their votes for GHMC elections 2020.