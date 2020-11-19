GHMC elections: Arms holders in Hyderabad asked to deposit weapons

Hyderabad: The city’s three police commissionerates, Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda Commissioners have asked all licensed gun owners to deposit their firearms with police or with authorized arms dealers ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections on December 1.

The Cyberabad Police Commissioner has issued a notice on Thursday which reads: “All the holders of arms license residing in Cyberabad limits, even the sportsmen who are members of national rifle association, shall deposit their weapons with the police station with immediate effect on or before November 19 in view of GHMC the election scheduled to be held on December 1.”

“Action will be initiated against the erring persons for confiscating weapons and they will be prosecuted under appropriate provision of law”, Commissioner of Police, VC Sajjanar said in the notification.

Further, Hyderabad City Police Commissioner Anjani Kumar and Rachakonda Police Commissioner have also asked for the same to be implemented in their respective jurisdiction.

Anjani Kumar has also said that no rallied without permission will be held in the city.