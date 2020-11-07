GHMC Elections: In Santosh Nagar, all other poll issues lie buried under fly ash

Hyderabad: For over a decade, in Santoshnagar, leaders from All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) have been continuously elected as corporators, area counselors, and ward members over the fancy promises made to the voters of that constituency.

However, they claim that not even a single promise has been effectively fulfilled by the elected representatives. This time, in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the voters want to highlight those and consciously vote.

With an estimated 58,000 population, Santosh Nagar division of Yakutpura constituency is spread over 1 sq km. The division covers the areas like Santosh Nagar Colony (old & new), Hasnabad, Darubjung Colony, Mumtaz Colony, Srinagar Colony, Banu Nagar, Salar Nagar, Bandnaka, Edi Bazar road.

No basic facilities

Ward number 39 in the area neither has properly laid roads nor a central drainage system. The area lacks an Urban Primary Health Care Center (UPHC).

The lack of a UPHC and Basti Dawakhana (Area Hospital) forces a large number of patients to beeline at Madannapet UPHC, straining the existing resources there. There are hardly two Basti Dawakhanas under the Yakhutpura constituency.

“As there is no UPHC and Basti Dawakhana available in our area, we are forced to approach nearby private clinics for medical check-up and treatment that shells out our money. Whereas, other areas have these government-run hospitals, why not our area?” asks Mohammed Minhaj (32), a resident of Santosh Nagar.

Another resident of the same area Abdul Khalid (28), said, “There are many apartments in the Santosh Nagar area with a large number of people living. Due of this, we witness drainage and manholes overflowing on the streets and roads of the area, causing health problems to us.”

Residents of Santosh Nagar demand a centralized drainage system as the previous system has become pathetic. The old drainage system got completely damaged with leakages leading to overflowing every time.

“We have been urging AIMIM Corporator for a centralized drainage system in the area and in the colony as well. We even submitted letters to higher authorities of GHMC, but we see no change,” lamented the General Secretary of Santosh Nagar Colony.

Even after residents lodged regular complaints with the sewerage board over the drainage overflow issue, no permanent solution was sought by the authorities. Several roads in the area are always filled with sewage water, and the poor roads create a horrible situation for commuters.

No playgrounds in Santosh Nagar

The colony previously was home to many grounds but is now left with none. Children are forced to play on roads on Sundays and the evening walkers chose to walk on main roads due to the lack of a playground or a park.

Besides these major issues, the area is threatened by stray dog menace that has only increased despite scores of complaints made to the GHMC. “Even after many complaints to the GHMC we are facing neglect, there have been several dog biting cases in the area,” said Prabhu Kumar, a resident.