GHMC elections likely to be held in December

Hyderabad: Telangana State Government is reportedly planning to conduct GHMC elections between 4th and 8th December. Notification of the polls is expected to be released after Diwali festival.

It seems that TRS party is not willing to give further time to opposition to prepare for the polls.

State Election Commission held meeting

On Thursday, State Election Commission held a meeting with all political parties and disclosed that it is ready to hold elections.

During the meeting, opposition parties raised issues related to voters list. Chintala Ramachandra Reddy, BJP leader alleged that names of pro-BJP voters were removed deliberately. He also requested the commission to take service of Central Government employees for conducting election.

Meanwhile, Congress leader M Shashidhar Reddy asked the commission to increase number of polling stations due to COVID-19.

Chada Venkat Reddy, CPI leader expressed views against holding elections now as residents of the city are still struggling to bring lives back to normal after the recent floods.

Assurance

State Election Commissioner C Parthasarathi gave an assurance that all objections will be taken into consideration in order to ensure that no irregularity takes place in the elections.

He further said that appointments have been made for the election process.

Earlier, the commission had also released a draft voters list. The list of draft polling stations would be released on Friday.