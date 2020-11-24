GHMC Elections: Training begins for polling staff in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) elections, the State Election Commission (SEC) today organised a training session for the polling staff at over 30 centres in the city.

According to a senior SEC official, 21,000 employees of different departments were imparted necessary polling related training in two sessions.

“The training for 21,000 personnel, who have been appointed as (Presiding officer) POs and (Assistant Presiding Officer) APOs to conduct the December 1 elections, has begun today at 30 centres.166 master trainees have been set up to train them,” he said.

He further said that if anyone is absent from this training then another training session will be arranged for them.

The GHMC elections in Hyderabad will be held on December 1.