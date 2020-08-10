GHMC erected Mosquito Mascot at their HQ near Mayor’s entrance

Hyderabad: In order to create awareness on control and spread of mosquitoes Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) erected a “Mosquito Mascot “ at Mayor’s entrance gate, GHMC headquarters is one among various activities taken up by the GHMC.

The main object of this is to create awareness among the citizens and to involve them to take preventative activities in controlling the spread of mosquitoes. There is a proposal that, such mascots to be erected at various important junctions in due course. As announced by the Minister for MA & UD K.Taraka Rama Rao, to participate in removing stagnant water and to keep neat and clean in and around houses on every Sunday.

The entomology wing taking up various activities on prevention and precautions to control mosquito menace. Distributing pamphlets, door stickers to the households in colonies and slums, conducting special camps live demonstrations. There will be about mosquitoes life cycle, laying of eggs, larva, and educating by destroying them at the initial stages the spread of mosquitoes can be controlled.

Furthermore, a part from this awareness programmes the entomology wing intensified the anti-larva activities and fogging operations. At present three drones are pressed in action and the number to be increased to 11 every fortnight.

Similarly on a pilot basis, 74 fogging machines linked to GPS to monitor the fogging operations as these machines have to cover 9,500 kilometres in a week.

Tracking with the GPS the performance and efficiency can be monitored through the dash board and mobile phones by the authorities. In the areas prone to vector borne diseases like dengue, malaria, chikungunia and etc., anti-larva operations intensified in such seven places. There the mosquito trap machines and around the Musi areas, there will other another seven mosquito killer machines pressed into action.