GHMC fails to remove illegal occupation of nalas, wetlands

Hyderabad: It has been observed for the past few years that during the rainy season, the GHMC, the department of Municipal administration, and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority undertake surveys of nala and lakelands with fanfare ostensibly to remove their illegal occupations.

But as soon as the rainy season ends the occupation of nala and Lakelands start all over again.

In 2020, in order to prevent the illegal occupation of nala and the wetlands, the state government had formed a committee comprising various government departments. The state government had told the Electricity department not to provide electricity connection to the illegal structures. But still this illegal activity is thriving in the city.

The committee formed by the government proved to be ineffective and has not succeeded in protecting the Nalas, Lakelands, and water channels from illegal occupation.

After the deluge in 2019 and 2020, it was expected that the state government would take strict actions against the violators but it was not to be so.

It is said that all those who are indulging in these illegal activities are having strong political patronage.