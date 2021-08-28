GHMC fines BJP for illegal hoardings of Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has so far levied a fine of Rs 35,000 on Bharatiya Janata Party for putting up hoardings without prior permission in various parts of the city.

The BJP had put hoardings of Hyderabad’s iconic Charminar with the party flag on it to promote state president and Karimnagar MP Bandi Sanjay’s padayatra. However, the hoardings did not go unnoticed as many citizens took strong objection and accused the BJP of trying to stoke communal tensions in the city.

Several netizens also poster the photos of the hoardings on Twitter and asked the GHMC to take action. In response, the GHMC Central Enforcement Cell (CEC) took note of the complaints and issued several e-challan in the name of party’s state general secretary.

The Central Enforcement Cell tweeted against the BJP’s hoardings and posters and stated that the lack of permission from a competent authority makes the former’s actions objectionable and qualifies as an offense under Section 402, 421, 674, 596, and 487 of the GHMC Act 1955.

E-Challan generated for the post submitted by you. pic.twitter.com/2CDaokDmBu — Central Enforcement Cell, GHMC (@CEC_EVDM) August 28, 2021

So far, the CEC has issued four e-challans against BJP, amounting to Rs 35,000 in total, out of which three are against violations in Masab Tank and one in Humayun Nagar.

Meanwhile, a city activist, Syed Abadahu Kashaf, had filed a complaint against Bandi Sanjay, Union minister G Kishan Reddy, and other BJP leaders on Friday, stating that the party was trying to invoke communal tensions in the city by putting up the hoardings.

On Saturday, Syed Abdahu Kashaf tweeted that the CEC team responded to their complaint and was in the process of removing all illegal BJP posters and hoardings.