GHMC fines building Rs 1 lakh for pumping cellar water on road

Rangareddy: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has fined a building Rs 1 lakh for pumping cellar water on the main road in Telangana’s Rangareddy.

Cyberabad Commissionerate stated that “The Madhapur Traffic Police Station limits have many multilevel I.T. companies, star hotels, establishments, high raised residential apartments, colonies. Lakhs of the employees are visiting these companies daily to attend their jobs from all corners of the city and to proceed to their places daily by using their own transportation, public transportation, and cabs through ORR. Cyberabad Traffic Police has taken steps to provide services for employee safety and security, traffic-free journeys by deputing traffic police to regulate the traffic and to reach their workplaces in time safely.”

Traffic police received complaints

“While regulating traffic for the software employees and public, the traffic police has received many complaints from road users i.e. M/S Sri Mukhi Builders, Opposite Cyber City Convention, Kondapur are pumping the cellar water on the main road. Due to this the water is flowing on the main road due to which people are facing a lot of problems to drive their vehicles in that location and also are also skidding off vehicles that is causing damage to the public property of road,” the Commissionerate added.

Paid no heed to warning

The Commissionerate further stated, previously we along with Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities visited the place and warned against the building management i.e. not to leave the cellar water on the Khanamet towards Kondapur road near the Cybercity convention.

“However, the said building management did not heed to the suggestion and also disobeyed the GHMC authority orders as well. Again, they were leaving the water on the main road continuously that is causing hindrance to traffic flow and there is a possibility of accidents as well as damaging of roads. On which we filed a requisition letter to GHMC authorities along with photocopies, for necessary action against the Sri Mukhi Builders,” said Commissionerate.

Fined

Cyberabad Traffic Police along with GHMC authorities visited the spot–M/S Sri Mukhi Builders, Opposite Cyber City Convention, Kondapur and found that the site management is pumping the cellar water on the main road as such the GHMC authorities have taken legal action and fined an amount of Rs. 1, 00,000 against spot M/S Sri Mukhi Builders under 674 of HMC Act, the Commissionerate stated.

Source: ANI