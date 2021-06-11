GHMC forms Special Task Force to keep check on illegal buildings

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) will form Special Task Force (STF) teams at zonal levels to keep a check on unauthorised constructions built under the Telangana State Building Permission Approval and Self-certification System (TSbPASS). The newly formed teams will take action against illegal buildings, based on complaints, and will seal or demolish structures if necessary.

An order to that effect, creating zonal STF teams, was passed on May 27 by GHMC commissioner N. Lokesh. Each team will comprise the zonal commissioner (GHMC), superintendent engineer of the zone (member STF), zonal deputy commissioner of police and a joint/deputy commissioner (nodal officer).

The STF will take complaints that come in manually, through the TSbPASS portal, social media, email and any other means. Teams also be provided with cameras and tablets to take proper photographs and videos before and after demolition as evidence to defend in case of any future legal issues. The body has also been tasked with issuing wide publicity Bring the new building permission rules and constitution of the STF itself.

The competent registration authorities will also be provided with all details of unauthorised constructions and layouts so that those can be included in prohibitory registers. This will be done so that the concerned electricity and water supply departments do not give any service connection to unauthorised buildings. If portions of unauthorised buildings remain, then it will be sealed, said the GHMC commissioner’s order with regard to the body.

According to the order, in case of special circumstances, the STF can also levy a 25% penalty and even punish those who undertake unauthorised constrictions with three years of imprisonment in case STF officials from carrying out their duties.

The GHMC’s STF teams will also undertake Panchanamas before starting the demolition of any building, to record the illegality and document things like the stage of construction.