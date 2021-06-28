GHMC frontline workers swing into action as Hyderabad witnesses rainfall

Hyderabad: To address waterlogging and other problems due to rainfall in Hyderabad, personnel from the Disaster Response Force (DRF) of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) have come into action on Sunday.

As there was less traffic on the roads, the GHMC frontline workers were able to complete work easily. The workers drained stagnant water, cleared fallen tree branches, etc.

Earlier, the director of the GHMC Enforcement Vigilance and Disaster Management Viswajit Kampati had cautioned the public about the downpour and advised them to plan their travel plans accordingly.

The GHMC and DRF teams were mobilised at major water logging points to address complaints. The teams were also equipped with the essentials tools i.e water pumps, cutters, crowbars etc needed to remove the excess water.

The DRF teams were seen in Bagh Amberpet, Tarnaka, Uppal main road and Padma colony in Nallakunta.

The Hyderabad Metro Water Supply And Sewerage Board (HMWS&SB) also assisted the GHMC teams in clearing water overflows and drainage pipelines.

A water board official said they made sure there were no open manholes. The officials also visited the slum areas to check the quality of drinking water.

Apart from it, the relief teams from the electricity department were also busy restoring the electricity which was disrupted by the heavy downpour.