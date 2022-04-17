GHMC gearing up to organize summer camp

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) is gearing up to organize a summer coaching camp from April 25 to 31. The civic body authorities are undertaking all steps to restore swimming pools, sports grounds, indoor and outdoor stadiums which were dormant for the past 2 years due to the COVID-19 lockdown.

Due to the non maintenance of the equipment of the swimming pool and other sports complex they were severely damaged and required to be replaced.

The maintenance work of the swimming pool and other sports complex is going on at a fast pace. Summer camp was expected to be held in the first week of the current month. Due to the non completion of maintenance work they were postponed to April 25.

There are more than seven swimming pools in the jurisdiction of GHMC which are available for summer coaching every year.

According to GHMC officials, Rs 2 crores were approved for the equipment replacement and maintenance work and a tender has already been issued.

The summer camp will be opened for children in the age group of 6 to 16 years which will continue for 37 days conducting coaching for various sports and disciplines