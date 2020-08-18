GHMC identifies 77,939 street vendors under PM SVANidhi scheme

Hyderabad: Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar on Friday announced that the Telangana is targeted to enroll 5 lakhs of street vendors for issuing identity cards in the Telangana State for sanctioning Rs. 10,000 to each vendor at low interest through bank in order to help them in the troubled times. Till now, about, 2,16,000 street venders were identified and registered. The concerned authorities are collecting information of street vendors who are faced financial problems during the COVID-19 lockdown. In order to speed up the enrollment in all Municipalities and Corporations, instructions has been issued to all departments, public representatives, additional collectors and commissioners to participate in the street vendors survey to complete it at the earliest. Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar along with Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar, Commissioner GHMC Lokesh Kumar D.S, Mepma MD Dr.Satyanarayana visited Rythu Bazar and surroundings areas in Mehdipatnam and interacted with the street vendors. Speaking on the occasion Chief Secretary said identity cards are being issued to the street vendors those who are identified, Street vendors information is uploading day to day through separate App. Once the identity cards issued they are eligible to avail various benefits announced by the Government. For enrollment they also have to produce Aadhaar Cards and appealed to the street vendors to cooperate with the Municipal Authorities in enrollment, he added. Addl.Commissioner UCD, Shankariah, all Zonal Commissioners and other officials participated during the visit.

Hyderabad: In its efforts to provide financial assistance to street vendors who lost their livelihood due to the COVID-19 crisis, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) identified as many as 77,939 street vendors and issued identity cards to 58,435 of them.

This will facilitate the street vendors to seek loans under the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendors Atma Nirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme, launched by the central government. Loans have already been issued to 9,425 vendors, the statement issued by GHMC read.

Municipal Administration and Urban Development Principal Secretary Arvind Kumar is a member of the National Steering Committee under the PM SVANidhi, which was launched on June 1 as a special micro-credit facility scheme for providing affordable loans to street vendors to resume their livelihoods that have been adversely affected by the pandemic.

As a part of this scheme, each street vendor will be sanctioned a loan up to Rs. 10,000 at an interest rate of seven per cent, which can be repaid in 12 equated monthly installments (EMI).  The interest paid will be reimbursed under this scheme.

To promote digital transactions, an additional Rs.100 per month will be provided on all transactions done digitally. This will in turn reduce the EMI amount paid by the vendors.

