GHMC issues a death certificate to a living man

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued a death certificate for a man named, Karwan, who is currently residing in Dubai. The issuance of this death certificate shows the negligence by the GHMC.

The issuance of a birth certificate or death certificate has a long and tiring process. It also requires repeated follow-up until the certificate is issued. However, with the help of a little bribe of Rs 1000 to Rs 3000, one can obtain any of the above certificates easily.

It has been noticed that in comparison, a birth certificate is much easier to procure than a death certificate.

Corruption in GHMC

The authorities are employing temporary agents to carry out the publishing of fake certificates. To what appears to be true, the procedure to obtain these certificates as per the rules is online. Nonetheless, bribe practices are taking place regardless.

Around 3500 applications were received by the GHMC from the Charminar Zone for the certificates, which seem to be in process for the last six months. Yet these certificates haven’t been delivered to complete their aim, which stands as proof of misconduct by the officials in charge.

This incident is a clear explainer of the current situation. It shows how agents are used for consuming bribes for these certificates.