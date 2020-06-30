GHMC issues notices to 695 beef, meat shops in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) issued notices to 695 beef and meat shops in Hyderabad. In the notice, the corporation instructed vendors to procure stamped beef and meat from the slaughterhouse of the corporation.

The beef and meat shops that received notices are located in six different zones of Hyderabad.

GHMC Chief Veterinary Officier, Abdul Wakil said that the aim of the corporation is to ensure that vendors purchase only stamped beef and meet from GHMC’s slaughterhouses.

He also said that action would be taken against the violators of rules and regulations.