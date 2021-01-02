GHMC launches anti-begging drive

Hyderabad: GHMC is planning to launch an anti-begging drive as the inter-state groups of beggars were seen on various busy thoroughfares and traffic junctions.

A GHMC official said, “A large number of these beggars on city’s junctions are from MP, Rajasthan, and UP”.

He also said that before lockdown, the drive to make the city free from beggars was successful. Their numbers decreased significantly even during the lockdown period, the official added.

The official further said that these beggars are not the needy people rather they are the professionals.

The GHMC is planning to send these beggars to their states or the Shelter homes in order to make the city free from them.

In order to accomplish the task, the GHMC officials are in touch with the higher authorities of the Police Department.